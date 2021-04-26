By Charles Tembo

GOVERNMENT has been empowering people but their lives do not improve, livestock and fisheries minister Prof. Nkandu Luo has observed.

Prof. Luo said most of the empowerment given goes to waste because people don’t have information.

She said this when she handed over chickens to two women cooperatives in Ndola Central as part of the women empowerment programmes.

“Government has been empowering people but their lives do not improve. Government will give you things, but when you don’t have information, things will go to waste. Today, we have seen that we need to give you and explain how you will make money. The best empowerment is to work as cooperatives. For a long time we have been working as individuals, but we need to change that,” Prof. Luo said.

“Many countries that have developed, it is because of working in cooperatives. But now, in Zambia, we no longer work as groups but individuals, that is why I want to emphasise the need of working as cooperatives. When people work as a team, they bring cooperative advantage for all. We need to create wealth for the Zambian people. We want to move you to better living standards.”

Prof. Luo said the government wanted to rekindle the love of helping each other.

“The pass on is very important for us as government, because it will rekindle love among ourselves. We need love in the country of working together. We love some ministers that just give us money. A good minister is one who works and remember to empower you,” said Prof. Luo.

“You can’t love a minister who does not work but just makes noise. We need to appreciate the challenges that people go through. We have come here to ensure that there is food security. In this country, we should not be talking about poverty.”

Ndola Central member of parliament Emmanuel Mulenga said the constituency had received its share of development.

Mulenga said women play a key role that was why President Edgar Lungu had continued to give women priority.