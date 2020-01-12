PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government has purchased new uniforms, specialised riot equipment, and assorted equipment to enable them serve the nation adequately, especially during the 2021 general elections.

And President Lungu has advised the police command not to allow itself being used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means.

During the Zambia Police annual ball Held at Zambia National Service Chamba Valley on Friday, President Lungu said the purchase of specialised riot equipment was also aimed at boosting the morale of officers as they execute their mandate.

He said as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections, they should do everything possible to curb the culture of guns, and other forms of electoral violence witnessed in recent polls.

President Lungu recognised the important role that officers played during various by-elections held in 2019.

He said the officers worked tirelessly to ensure that peace prevailed during the polls.

“Indeed, your work is treasured by many peace-loving Zambians. Bear in mind that political activities are likely to scale up ahead of next year’s general elections. Therefore, there is need to ensure that you prepare the officers adequately to maintain law and order and nip the culture of violence in the bud,” he said.

“As we head towards the 2021 general elections, we should do everything possible to curb the culture of guns, and other forms of electoral violence which we have witnessed in recent polls. As your commander-in-chief, I expect you to work even harder to ensuring that law and order continues to prevail at all times.”

He commended the officers’ tireless efforts in ensuring that law and order prevails in the country.

President Lungu said he was aware of the exceptional performance of officers on different peacekeeping missions outside the country.

He said the involvement of the men and women in peacekeeping missions had contributed significantly to international peace and security.

“It is for this reason that my government has granted you authority to establish a Formed Police Unit (FPU) to further improve on our peacekeeping efforts and become more effective,” he said.

President Lungu said in line with the 2020 theme in which the Command had expressed desire to improve on the operational performance, officers should remain resolute, professional, non-partisan, loyal to the Zambian constitution, the government and the people of Zambia.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used by people with intentions to get to power through illegitimate or dubious means.

We are a peace loving nation hence the need to cherish and uphold this treasure,” he said.

He said it was gratifying to that the government had made significant improvements to the welfare of men and women in uniform.

“We have all witnessed a number of new police facilities, including houses built across the country to ease operational challenges that officers go through. My government is committed to supporting the Zambia Police Service in its quest to create ‘a smart and value centred police service’ capable of enforcing the law for a secure and peaceful environment in Zambia,” he said.

“This entails having a disciplined Zambia police Service anchored on the core values of integrity, accountability, impartiality, transparency, human dignity, teamwork, confidentiality and patriotism. Therefore, there is need for you to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people by exercising professionalism.”

President Lungu said a challenge which was currently confronting the communities, including the Zambia Police Service, was gender-based violence.

“Given that you are the custodians of the law, I will not condone perpetrators of gender-based violence in the service. You are expected to be role models in society by exhibiting exemplary behaviour and addressing your family matters in your respective homes and communities amicably,” he said.

He urged officers to desist from this vice.

“Let us ensure the protection of our women and young girls, who are in most cases the victims. This is not to say that men are not victims of gender based violence. There are always amicable and better ways of resolving these domestic squabbles than resorting to uncivilised ways,” said President Lungu.