Gov’t Issues Out Empowerment Fund With Kayombo Getting K800,000 while Slapdee gets K333,000!

XYZ has been given K333,000 by government through the Presidential arts empowerment fund while singer Kayombo has been given K800,000.

Some of the other notable companies that have been given a share of the empowerment fund include Macky2’s manager Shawn Kaystar who has been given K336,000 through his company Goodlife Investments.

Amayenge have been given K383,000 while Moses Sakala and wife Angela Nyirenda have been given K851,000 through their Odini Arts Centre.

The National Arts Council of Zambia this year invited applications from Zambian artists wishing to undertake business investments along the creative industry value chain under the K30 Million Youth Empowerment Scheme targeting artists across the Country.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia through the National Arts Council a statutory body under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts is disbursing loans with the support of the Citizens Empowerment Commission of Zambia to Create a revolving fund that will develop the arts sector and benefit many artists and arts businesses in the long run and also Provide continued business support services for the development of sustainable arts enterprises. -ocentnation