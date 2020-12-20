FRED M’membe says there should be little or no suspicions at all over the electoral process for guaranteed democracy and a peaceful country.

Speaking on ‘Nkani Yathu’ programme on Kwithu Radio on Thursday, the Socialist Party president said the interference into the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) operations “taili na (isn’t) invisible, ilemoneka (it’s visible).”

“Those in government, those in power balecita control ECZ. Tabalefisa nokufisa (they are not even disguising this). Eba cita appoint ma commissioners bonse aba ku ECZ (it’s them who appoint all the commissioners of the ECZ),” Dr M’membe said. “It’s them (those in power) who are leading what is happening at the ECZ. If they demand for an extension of the voter registration, it happens that way. If they say ‘delay the voter registration,’ the ECZ will delay it.”

He regretted the very limited participation of the opposition political parties and other stakeholders in the electoral process.

“When it happens, it’s superficial,” Dr M’membe, a lawyer, noted.

He added that where there was a competition, there are usually match officials.

Dr M’membe cited an example where Team A and Team B are playing football and then all referees are appointed by Team B.

“How can that be sensible? There must be a neutral body or there must be consensus over the match officials. It’s possible to reach consensus pama (on) elections nga tulefwaya umutende (if we want peace),” Dr M’membe said. “Elections are becoming more and more competitive. The stakes are becoming higher and higher. And the more stiff the competition, the more neutral the administrators of the match should be. It’s just common sense!”

Dr M’membe said the abandonment of the old voters’ register raises suspicion.

“There should be as little as possible, or no suspicions at all, over the electoral processes, if we want a stable democracy, if we want a peaceful country and if we want elections that are seen to be free and fair by all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe argued that there is no empowerment for the poor in Zambia.

He said the current presidential empowerment scheme is all about corruption.

“A society is not developed in that way! Even the sourcing of these funds is a corrupt scheme. Shilefuma kwisa ishi impiya (where is this money coming from)? We are told it is private money. How is it coming? Who is putting this money? Let’s have transparency,” said Dr M’membe.

“You’ll find that people who are putting up this money are people who have business with government – they are contractors. These are kickbacks. Abalecula mu Zambia bengi (those who are suffering in Zambia are many)…”