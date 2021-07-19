Debt swap extension on

AS PART of efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on Zambians’ welfare, Government plans to extend the debt swap arrangement to private sector workers, President Edgar Lungu has said.

Currently, Government is implementing a debt swap for about 60,000 civil servants who have loans with commercial banks.

For three months, there will be no loan deductions from salaries of civil servants in readiness for implementation of the debt swap agreement between Government and public service workers’ unions