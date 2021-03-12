MARCH 12, 2021

Government has Procured 50 fuel tankers as part of its programme to empower youths in the transport sector.

Speaking when he graced this year’s National Youth day President Edgar Lungu said 25 of the fuel tankers are in the country ready to be distributed to youth cooperatives.

And President Lungu said he wants the youth who are have been empowered in various sectors to be acquainted on how to run businesses.

The Head of State says he does not want youths who are being empowered to fail to pay back the loans.

He said many are times government has empowered youths with buses and other equipment but their businesses end up failing, thereby failing to pay back loans.

President Lungu said the culture of not paying back government loans among the people was growing adding that the situation needed to be addressed if government is to empower more youths.

And Minister Youths and Sports Emmanuel Mulenga said the ministry had arranged various training, capacity building on how the youths can successfully run businesses.

Mr. Mulenga also disclosed that PUMA had come on board to provide training to the youths who have been empowered with fuel tanker trucks.