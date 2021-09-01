By Mast Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced that the official portrait of President Hakainde Hichilema has been produced.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services quoting permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, the portrait will be distributed through the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) offices spread across the country.

Malupenga categorised the portrait in three

three sizes, namely A4 which is being sold at K10.00, A3 at K15.00 and A2 at K20.

He has since advised all public, private and other institutions to access a copy of the President’s official portrait from ZANIS offices.

Malupenga however expressed concern over the unofficial portraits of the President being sold on the streets and warned against such an illegal activity.

“It is an offence to sell an unofficial portrait of the President. There is only one official portrait produced through Cabinet Office and distributed through ZANIS offices,” said Malupenga.