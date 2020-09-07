The government has today started pulling down the fence, which President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, erected around the approximately 3790 hectares Forest Number 70, popularly known as Chimtengo in Eastern Province.

Information reaching Daily Revelation, says that caterpillars moved into the Forest this morning to start the demolition exercise. The erection of the fence has attracted public animosity towards the President’s daughter after ruling PF member Col Panji Kaunda reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), who in turn surrendered the matter to the Ministry of Lands and Environmental, as the rightful authority to handle the matter.

Lands permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba recently told Daily Revelation that it was a criminal offence for Tasila to have fenced the Forest but that they were discussing the matter to resolve it, and the nation would be informed in due course.-Daily Revelation