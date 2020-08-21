

By Logic Lukwanda

A Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala has questioned and condemned government’s motive to purchase 122 anti-riot equipment at an undisclosed fee for the 2021 general elections.

Government has acquired the equipment from china in readiness to deal with any possible civil unrest.

But Mr Changala wonders why the state is anticipating civil disobedience such as riots in zambia, a peaceful democracy which has witnessed several smooth transitions of power.

He has described the venture as reckless expenditure in a poverty stricken country like zambia in need of many basic needs such as food and proper healthcare for its people just because of fear of losing power by the ruling party.

Mr Changala tells Phoenix News that the venture is frightening and intimidating to citizens portraying a picture as if Zambia is at war or preparing for war.

PHOENIX NEWS