SUMMARY OF RECEIVED DONATIONS

The estimated total of CASH and DONATIONS IN KIND is K78, 150, 914.30 million. This figure excludes pledges that have not been honoured and items whose value has not yet been communicated to us.

For the period 1st March 2020 to 30th April 2020, (19) individuals and organizations contributed K9.78 million CASH.

All cash donors to collect stamped Government receipts from room 36 in the Accountant General’s Division at the Ministry of Finance in accordance with Financial Management Laws.

The total value of donations-in-kind received from individuals, organizations, and other well-wishers, is K68, 370, 159.21 million.

Between 1st March 2020 to 30th April 2020, one-hundred-and-nine (109) individuals and organisations made donations in kind through the Ministry of Health. The estimated value of these donations is K66.2 million.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit received donations estimated at K1.55 million from twelve donors.

Ministry of Community Development received donations-in-kind estimated at K52, 500, Ministry of Finance K52, 750, and Muchinga Province K479, 586.

The donations-in-kind comprise the following broad categories;

Personal protective equipment, Foodstuffs, Medical supplies, Campaign and lighting facilities

Next publication for the period March to May 2020, will be made in June 2020.

FREDSON K. YAMBA

SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY

MINISTRY OF FINANCE