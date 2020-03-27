[By Oliver Chisenga and Emelia Phiri]

ZAMBIA has lost US $6,999,906 in revenue following the cancellation of tourism packages across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Minister of Community Development and Child Protection, Mulenga Kampamba-Chewe said across Lusaka, which was the epicentre of the COVID-19, the ministry had started mobilising the vulnerable people, especially the blind and the disabled, that beg on the streets.

The government will also round up streets kids and place them in orphanages.

During a joint briefing, tourism minister Ronald Chitotela announced that the effects of the coronavirus on the tourism sector has swelled owing to the number of cancellations of activities already paid for in different provinces.

He said there has been an increase in the loss of revenue by 21 per cent with Southern Province suffering a loss of $1,991,117 resulting from cancellations of bookings by tourists.

“Lusaka Province has seen a loss…and when I say a loss this is as a result of cancellation by those that booked and have requested a pay back. Lusaka Province has seen a loss of revenue amounting to $425,296 and Western Province has seen a loss of revenue in terms of cancellation of those that booked amounting to $140,000. What has been hit most is the Eastern Province which comes with the South Luangwa National Park,” Chitotela said. “Eastern Province alone has seen a loss of revenue resulting from the cancellation. This is an effect on our treasury because some of these monies were paid in advance and the owners are demanding a repayment back. When you speak to the owners they say others even paid tax on this. Eastern Province which also encompasses the Luangwa Corridors has seen a cancellation of an amount amounting to $3,581,793 while the Central Province which houses the Kafue National Park has seen a loss of revenue amounting to $600,000.”

Chitotela said his ministry is running with the theme ‘Stay home and travel tomorrow’ adopted by United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

And Chewe says her ministry would rid children off the street in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said street kids would be taken to various orphanages in Lusaka and other provinces.

“We have told the vulnerable people to get off the streets and our operations will begin tomorrow [today] to relocate these people to the various orphanage centres. Currently, our social workers are on the streets sensitising people and we are also doing the decongestion of our care homes such as the Matero home,” Chewe said.

She said since the people on the streets core business was to beg because they were hungry, the ministry had gone a step further by doing inspections under the juvenile Act cap 53 of the Laws of Zambia.

Chewe appealed to cooperating partners to come on board and help the vulnerable in society.

“People should all begin to have the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’ especially this time amid the COVID-19 pandemic that these vulnerable people need all of us more than ever,” said Chewe. “Also I want to emphasize that giving out alms is not wrong but the way society gives out alms on the streets is not correct. So if these goods can be given through our institutions then we distribute to them in their homes, it will work out better for us and the stay home theory will work better for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth and Sports Emanuel Mulenga said that it was government policy to end street loitering of the vulnerable in society.

He warned mothers or guardians that once the ministry removes children off the streets, it would evoke the juvenile Act chapter 53 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The last few weeks, the ministry has been doing a head count of streets kids and adults within the country and in Lusaka we have 350, in Kitwe 320, in Ndola 250,” Mulenga said.

He said the ministry had identified orphanage centres where the vulnerable children would be taken.

“The ministry will employ people to take care of these children and provide them with food. The ministry will also make sure that these vulnerable children are taken back to school because it is their right,” said Mulenga.