By Logic Lukwanda

Government says calls to suspend the implementation of the employment code act number 3 of 2019 will not be entertained.

Speaking at the Special Tripartite Consultative Labour Council Meeting in Lusaka this morning, Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko emphasized on the need to avoid unnecessary agitation of the industrial relations as this is not good for the economy especially with the adverse effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs. Simukoko said the employment code number 3 of 2019 involved a lot of consulting during its development although certain clauses are not perfect.

In today’s special tripartite consultative Labour council on the employment code act number 3 of 2019, stakeholders are looking at clauses that include, placing employees on paid annual leave, limit forced leave to employers in the tourism and hospitality industry by invoking the provisions of section 48 of the employment code act number 3 of 2019 and to review the state of affairs on the basis of the informed advice obtained from the ministry of health as well as move amendments to the workers compensation fund control board act aimed at revising assessable earnings from K800 to K1,200.

Earlier, Zambia Federation of Employers Acting President Myra Sakala, raised concern that the implementation of the employment code act number 3 of 2019 threatened many jobs in various sectors as it also threatens the viability enterprises in view of the Covid 19 outbreak.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions President Chishimba Nkole urged government not to suspend the implementation of the employment code act number 3 as those calling for its suspension do not mean well.

PHOENIX NEWS