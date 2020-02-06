HOME affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the government will fetch Seer 1 wherever he is hiding for him to account for agitations he is causing.

Speaking on Kabangabanga radio in Solwezi on Monday, Kampyongo said the recent claims by the Nigerian prophet – real name Andrew Ejimandu -were not a “burning issue” that Zambians should worry about.

The Nigerian recently claimed that he gave “powers” to prominent PF leaders which he said they had abused by enriching themselves instead of serving the people. Seer 1 threatened to name the leaders, warning that if they did not return the powers they would die.

Seer 1 also said he loves President Edgar Lungu.

Kampyongo, however, said it was “crooks” like Seer 1 in churches dragging the good name of God in bad light.

“It is not a burning issue, it is just that in Zambia we make non-issues, issues! That shouldn’t be a burning issue. That should have been a burning issue in 2017 when we as home affairs through the Immigration Department and working with the national guidance and religious affairs ministry, we identified this fellow you are talking about as a potential criminal, a conman, an extortionist and a prophet of doom,” Kampyongo said.

He said investigations revealed that that Seer 1 was a deceitful person who was swindling his followers their hard earned money when he was masquerading as a clergyman in Zambia.

Kampyongo urged the Registrar of Societies to scrutinise all activities of the people who were opening churches and claiming to be men of God.

He said genuine men of God exist but the work of God was under attack from fake prophets.

“First of all speaking as a Christian, a baptised [Roman] Catholic, I told you that even before I become Minister of Home Affairs, I have grown to see the mushrooming of many of these churches, some of them genuine, most of them fake and fake prophets,” he said.

“We have learnt about prophets, genuinely. Who are able to say, yes are you the one… No, I am just John the Baptist, the real one will be coming behind. But now people are ordaining themselves and the titles keep changing. So these crooks are the ones who are bringing a bad name to the godly work.”

He said his ministry had worked on cases where some people who claimed to be clergymen were armed with guns on the pulpit while praying.

Kampyongo claimed that Seer 1 had tricked a career lady who was working for a financial institution.

“She gets to this church to be a Christian. Three weeks down the line, people gruesomely killed chicken with the letter inserted inside, to say ‘if you don’t pray with such a church you will die on the 25th December’. Now, this poor lady gets worried…You can imagine how terrified, what next is extortion. ‘Now move money from this account put into this account’, the account of the pastor. Next thing: ‘bring that Ranger 4×4 there are also evil spirit. When she realised that she was being swindled, that is when she came to the police,” he explained.

Kampyongo said police pounced on Seer 1 when the matter was brought to their attention and he was made to pay back all that he got from the lady before he was deported.

“So that little fellow you are talking about, a criminal, we identified what you are seeing now long time ago. What sort of Christian will tell you that they draw their strength from the darkness?” he asked. “They are even able to insult Jesus Christ in their submissions. I don’t follow such personally because you know us Catholics how we are cultured. We don’t believe in that.”

Kampyongo said after he signed deportation papers for Seer 1 in 2017, he received death threats saying he would be no more after Seer 1 climbed a maintain and prayed for 10 days.

“From 2017 and this is 2020, why am I sitting here? Yes, I signed his papers because it is one of my mandates if someone becomes undesirable in the nation. First the immigration will process and the Act provides that I have to sign the warrant of deportation when I am convinced that this individual does not fit to be in the Zambian society,” he said.

“I am still here. How can he come and count 20 days? Me I am not even bothered.”

Kampyongo said with what Seer 1 was doing, the Zambian government would follow the normal procedure in engaging him on his claims.

“So he will not continue hiding behind that Youtube. We shall fetch him to account for his agitations,” said Kampyongo.