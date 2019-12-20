TEACHING Service Commission chairperson Stanley Mhango says the commission is concerned with the negative impact of the rural/urban drift of teachers.

And Accountant-General Kennedy Musonda says government spends K1.6 billion to pay salaries to civil servants on a monthly basis.

Speaking when deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Martine Mtonga and public service team paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province permanent secretary Dr Buleti Nsemukila, Mhango said the screening of the payroll that the government had embarked on would help address a lot of issues.

“This exercise as much as it is looking at ensuring that we account for all the resources in terms of use but for us it also addresses one very critical issue that of pupil/teacher ratio,” he said.

“I think as a commission we have been concerned with the rural/urban drift in terms of the teachers and the impact is immediately felt. If one physics teacher has been transferred to go somewhere, we have not replaced that teacher, the impact is felt there and then because the learners will actually lose out.”

Mhango said the exercise would help create a balance between learners and teachers.

“We call upon permanent secretaries as controlling officers in the province to ensure that our provincial education officer and all the district education board secretaries do not attend to transfers that are going to deplete our schools in the districts,” he said. “So the aspects of enforcement, regulations will be very cardinal and we will be looking up to you to ensure that this is adhered to.”

Mhango said rural provinces always had a shortage of teachers.

“When you look at the payroll in-terms of the number of teachers that we have and the number of learners that we have countrywide, we are almost reaching the internationally recognised standards in terms of pupil/teacher ratio but on the ground this is actually not happening,” said Mhango. “This has been a great concern and we hope that through this exercise each and every person will actually watch out.”

And Musonda said the overall payroll costs the government a lot of money.

“Like what has been echoed throughout, mine is to look at the monetary value that the overall payroll costs government on a monthly basis. I think we spend a lot of money. I think on average we are spending K1.6 billion to pay salaries for all the civil servants. So that tells you the amount of risk that is associated to that and this exercise is not a one off exercise, it’s a continuous exercise and your office (PS) will play a big role.”

Musonda said cases of people that have deserted or resigned start from the provincial permanent secretary’s office.

“I think from Copperbelt, Northern (provinces) I am sure even here we are going to find all these cases. Now if it is taking us two years to move somebody from the payroll from the time he resigned then we would have lost money for two years,” said Musonda. “If we are taking so many years to remove someone who has deserted that’s money that we are losing. So this is a continuous process like I have said it is costing government a lot of money and the more proactive we are I think the better.”

The team would do a head count of all the civil servants in the province and the exercise is expected to take 14 days.