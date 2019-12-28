Government spends big through procurement and trips, a former State House Aide has revealed.

President Edgar Lungu in a move to show austerity measure taken by his Government directed a cut of between 20% and 10% on the salaries of Civil Servant highly paid.

But former Press Aide at State House Dickson Jere said not much is spent on salaries but procurement and trips.

‘The biggest pilferage is in government procurement!’ And then followed by senior government officials trips…not too much on salaries as they are meagre!’ Jere explains. ‘A ream of paper is sold to government four times higher than the price in stationary shops!’

He says the prices are pegged at high prices by those who supply government adding that the whole system needs to be checked.

‘And then the monster in the room – repairs of government vehicles at private dealership! Huge sums of money goes to pay for same spares continuously….it is the entire system that needs to be checked!’

This directive is coming after the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) hiked the fuel pump price Thursday midnight.