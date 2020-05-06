By Darius Choonya

Government has suspended school fees for all public schools due to the outbreak of Covid 19.

General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbix Kalumba has since urged public school authorities to avoid asking parents or guardians to pay the fees when schools reopen.

Mr. Kalumba says government is in the process of reviewing the exam school calendar adding that all examination classes remain suspended until further notice.

Further , Mr. Kalumba has also urged private schools to consider suspending the user fees .

He said this during a joint press briefing held at the Ministry Of Information.