Government says it will consider closing down its borders with neighboring countries if the Coronavirus outbreak degenerates.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says government has continued to monitor the situation and may consider closing its borders should the already instituted measures fail to yield results.

Zambia is among the 43 African countries that have recorded positive Coronavirus cases with three cases so far.

Ms. Siliya who is also Information Minister says under the worst scenario, a lockdown may be considered despite its negative implication on the economy.

So far close to 3000 people have been screened to ensure that there is no further spread of the Coronavirus.

The cases continue to rise and as of Tuesday March 24, 2020, global cases increased to 384, 433 with 16, 591 deaths and 102, 536 recoveries.