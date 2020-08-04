GOVT TO HAVE A TOUGH TIME FORMULATING 2021 NATIONAL BUDGET DUE TO VARIOUS ADVERSE FACTORS

By Logic Lukwanda

Economist Yusuf Dodia has predicted a tough time for the government to formulate the 2021 national budget due to various adverse factors.

Mr. Dodia has attributed the low local revenue collection by the Zambia revenue authority –ZRA- due to reduced economic activities and the expected little donor support from cooperating partners as being among some of the factors that could lead to this.

He told phoenix business news that the 30 percent financing from the international partners that came in the 2020 national budget may not be given for the 2021 national budget while the country’s local revenue mobilization remains subdued.

The government has started preparations for the 2021 national budget amidst various financial and economic challenges.

