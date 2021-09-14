By Oswald Kafwanka

Government to investigate the degazetting of forest 27.

Minister of Lands and Natural resources Elijah Muchima says consultations are underway to investigate and find out how the degazetting of forestry 27 and other forests were done to ensure that the due process of the law was followed.

Mr Muchima says government is keen to clean up the system and restore the people’s confidence in government.

He further says no political influence or party cadres will be condoned in the selling and allocation of land.

He said this today after touring ministry of lands offices at mulungushi house where he says workers have a number of challenges that should be solved to bring about efficiency.- Prime TV