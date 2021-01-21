GOVT TO TAKEOVER BUSINESSES WHOSE INVESTORS FAIL TO ADHERE TO RULES-EL

By AARON CHIYANZO in CHINSALI

THERE is nothing sinister about the acquisition of Mopani Copper Mine shares by the State, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Lungu said government would takeover businesses whose investors fail to adhere to set guidelines.

He said the wholly takeover of Mopani by the State was in citizenry interest.

The President said this during a meeting with the Chinsali Pastors Fellowship at Kapasa Makasa University yesterday.

“We have heard some people saying many things about government acquiring a 100% stake in Mopani, but I want to say that there is nothing wrong with that. If investors fail to follow our rules, we will take over the business and run it ourselves,” he said.

And the President also announced that about K50 million had been reserved as a stimulus package for the clergy in responding to the economic shocks of the Covid-19.

He observed that the clergy like many others had been badly hit by the economic effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a representative of the pastors fellowship, Gideon Chibwe said the clergy in the district would continue supporting and working with government.

Mr Chibwe thanked the President for the development being witnessed in Chinsali.

President Lungu also met the headmen and women in the district whom he assured that inputs would going forward always be delivered on time and payments from the Food Reserve Agency be prompt.

