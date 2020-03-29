[By Masuzyo Chakwe and Ernest Chanda]

THIS vengeance by government over Prime Television is undemocratic and should not be tolerated by anyone, says People’s Alliance for Change president Andyford Mayele Banda.

Banda has demanded for the reinstatement of Prime TV on Top Star.

He said PAC had noted with regret the removal of local TV station Prime Television from Top Star platforms on Friday as directed by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya.

Banda said the move had come as a shock to PAC as it comes barely a week after Prime Television proprietor Gerald Shawa apologised to the government and the Zambian people for his statement during a meeting called by government for media owners and news heads where he, on behalf of others, refused to air messages on coronavirus without government paying anything.

“We as a party expected government to show leadership and embrace Prime Television after Mr Shawa admitted overreacting and apologised for his actions. With these economic hardships Zambia is facing like many other nations fighting the COVID-19, government should have advised Top Star against making a decision that will not only cripple the institution financially but will send the many workers working for the institution on the streets,” he said.

“The move by Top Star will not only affect the TV station but the many Zambians that depend on it for information. We therefore demand that Prime Television be reinstated on Top Star. We believe that the shares government has on Top Star do not belong to those in authority but the majority taxpayers who depend on Prime television to access information. This vengeance by government over Prime television is undemocratic and should not be tolerated by anyone.”

Banda said the failure by the government to bring back Prime TV on Top Star would make people believe that their removal from Top Star was not about COVID-19 but other issues the nation was not aware of.

“Once in government, the People Alliance for Change will promote media freedom and embrace dialogue with media houses whenever misunderstandings arise. PAC believes that the Fourth Estate is critical and a key partner in the development of the nation,” said Banda.

“PAC also believes that tolerance of divergent views is key in promoting good governance in a democratic nation as it allows the opposition and other stakeholders including the media to provide credible checks and balances to the government.”

Meanwhile, governant activist Sikaile Sikaile has warned that government should prepare for more lies on social media following the removal of Prime Television from TopStar platform.

On Friday, TopStar acting chief executive officer Liu Yingnan wrote to Prime Television management, informing them about the decision.

But Sikaile said the decision was harsh.

“The government should prepare itself for more of misleading information on social media following this move they have undertaken. Leaders should take time to listen to their people and not just be quick to clamp on those who don’t agree with them,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Moreover, Prime TV was just complaining about the PF government not paying them for the adverts they aired during the 2016 general elections. This is unfair not only to Prime TV but to all patriotic Zambians who are currently panicking to get updates on what is going on in the country.”

Sikaile pleaded with government to rescind the decision.

He stated that government should lead the reconciliatory process in practice rather than theory.

“It is my appeal to the government to think over this decision and rescind it for the benefit of its citizens and not Prime TV they are persecuting. We have been seeing prayers of reconciliation but if the PF government can’t lead by example in forgiving those who offend them then how are we going to believe the genuineness of those prayers?’’ Sikaile asked.

“Let Mr Lungu intervene in this matter because we are at war with COVID-19 and I have seen Prime TV already on the ground educating and informing citizens on various measures the government and all stakeholders have been implementing to help in fighting the virus.”

He stated that it was time government realised that most Zambians watched Prime Television than the State-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

“We are a hating country where our leaders are obsessed with truth and don’t want to face realities affecting Zambians. The move by the PF government to remove Prime TV on Top Star is a sad development amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country,” stated Sikaile.

“The proprietor of the TV station Mr Gerald Singwa made a public apology to the government over the dispute between his station and the PF government. But for the PF government to think of removing the channel which is viewed by millions of Zambians is very unfortunate.”