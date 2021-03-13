GRADE 12 CLAUSE IN THE CONSTITUTION DEFINED BY CONSTITUTIONAL COURT OF ZAMBIA

Following the constitutional court ruling on Grade 12 qualification for aspiring candidates.

A School certificate must have 5- o levels credit or better. Anything below that is not grade 12 certificate.

College and university degrees are not grade 12 school certificate and not needed.

Ruling was done by constitution court in Lusaka.

Anyone who applies and doesn’t have 5 o levels credit or better must be disqualified at adoption because ECZ won’t accept his GCE results.

ECZ wants full grade results.