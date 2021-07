GRADE 12 GCE EXAMS TO COMMENCE AS SCHEDULED – MINISTRY OF G.E.

Ministry of General Education through the Lusaka District Education Board office says the external grade 12 General Certificate Examination GCE will commence as scheduled, starting July 21 2021.

Board Secretary TEEDY CHEWE says in an interview that the exams will be conducted in the some way as they were conducted last year amid the pandemic.