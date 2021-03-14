By Nason Msoni

The Grade12 clause in the constitution as defined and interpreted by the ConCourt may undoubtedly leave more casualties in the Patriotic Front than in any other

political parties.

PF has the least qualified members. And the party may most likely struggle to field candidates with the 5-o levels with credits on their school certificates as per requirement.

The definition that a school certificate should have 5-o level credits may dim and brutally prevent good potential leaders and prematurely retire a good number of incumbent Members of Parliament for lacking the certificate.

Similarly it may also affect those who are currently aspiring as Members of Parliament and may have already spent colossal sums of money in their campaigns.

No one foresaw this thing coming and the timing itself leaves a lot of candidates in a quandary.

It’s rather unfortunate that there are no alternatives to help candidates fix up in time for those who don’t have the 5-o levels with credits or are already in the field campaigning. It is therefore prudent to just call it quits.

Better luck next time.