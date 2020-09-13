THE Malawian Government has justified the selection of Grandview International, a Zambian company, to supply ambulances to that country’s Ministry of Health because the bid met the specification of the requirements as stipulated in the expression of interest.

And a Procurement expert, and Board Chairperson of the Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply, Amos Nyambo, has explained that it was not always that the lowest priced bidder was considered.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Joshua Malango said the local companies failed due to non-compliance to the “minimum specifications as indicated by the ministry in the bid documents.”

“These include the requirement that the ambulances should have a raised roof, ground clearance and payload,” he said.

He said Grandview International had also provided for free service of the ambulances through a local partner in Malawi only identified as Avis.

He said people must draw a difference between the lowest bidder and the lowest evaluated bidder.

According to Nyambo, price is just one factor to qualify a bidder.

Said Nyambo, “Honestly it would help to look at the Technical report for us to make a technical report for us to make a conclusion on this matter, I know many suppliers fail on technical aspects due to gaps,” he said.

Some organisations in Malawi have questioned the award of the ambulance supply contract to a Zambian Company. – Courtesy of The NATION