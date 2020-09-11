Chilufya Tayali wrote;

GRANDVIEW IS BRINGING MONEY IN THE COUNTRY WHILE HH IS TAKING IT OUT OF ZAMBIA

You should be excited that a Zambian Company is able to win tenders in another Country, this is good for the Country’s profile and its citizens.

Grandview is bringing money (FOREX) in the Country which helps to stabilize the Kwacha against other currencies, whilst HH with his Royal Livingstone, is taking money out of Zambia causing the Dollar to go up.

Yes, we bought Ambulances at about $134,000 each because those Ambulances had more things in them whilst the ones being supplied to Malawi by Grandview are simple Ambulances at $63,000 apiece.

Take pride in fellow Zambians doing well instead of supporting those who stole from us and hide money in safe heavens.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!