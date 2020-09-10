By David Zulu

Grandview International, a Zambian company owned by President Edgar Lungu’s close friend Bokani Soko has raised a storm in the Malawian civil rights circles. The Malawian Human Rights Defender Coalition, has questioned the Malawian government’s decision to award a tender to Grandview, for the supply of Land cruiser Ambulances, at a higher cost than local companies that offered after sale support incentives, that included warranty and repair upgrades.

In a letter dated 10th September 2020 addressed to the Malawian Anti Corruption Bureau, the Malawian Anti corruption watchdog expressed serious concerns at the circumstances that led to Grandview winning the tender to supply Ambulances, despite falling short of acceptable benchmarks which local companies had met. The coalition further questioned the business integrity of the Zambian company, especially that it was embroiled in an unresolved matter where it dubiously supplied the Zambian government 42 second hand fire tenders at a staggering $1million each.

“As can be seen from the above (table), Grandview was on no. 4 and over $25,000 higher than Toyota Malawi. It is alleged that apart from being cheaper, Malawi Toyota has offered two years of free service of the vehicles. Grandview International is also controversial in their home country, Zambia.

The opposition leader Chishimba Kambwili is alleged to have referred to the company as the Guptas of Zambia due to their alleged closeness to the Zambian Presidency. Grandview is a subject of investigation by the Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia in their supply of 42 Fire tenders at $1 million each. Given that the Malawian companies were cheaper, we are surprised that this contract was awarded to a seemingly questionable Zambian company”, read part of the letter from the Malawian Human Rights Defenders Coalition.