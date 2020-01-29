GREAT NATIONS WERE BIRTHED BY THINKERS AND NOT SEERS

By Mwamba Peni II

“All progressive societies where built on the philosophical ideas of great thinkers”.

“Thomas Hobbes and John Stuart Mills were behind the foundation of the British Government just like Alexander Hamilton’s thoughts shaped America into an economic superpower.

“If the majority of us will be preoccupied with stories that we should initially discard with disdain such as the muck from that prophet’s mouth, then we are at the rudimentary level of development.”