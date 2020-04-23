SELFISHNESS, greed, hatred, confusion and divisions seem to be weakening the PF on a daily basis and if left unchecked will pose a direct threat to our party ahead of 2021, says Maxwell Chongu.

The self-styled ‘PF die-hard’ supporter says the ruling party seems to have reached a “dead end with ideas” on how to improve the welfare of its structures at the grassroots.

Chongu comments were made in a write-up titled ‘PF must urgently devise a system that will see its cadres and party structures benefit or risk making the party weak at grassroots level’, which he posted in a WhatsApp group on Tuesday.

He said the strength of the PF was in the “massive support” it enjoys with the grassroots.

“However my heart bleeds to see that we seem to be having difficulties in coming up with a plan that can see our cadres, supporters and party structures benefit, furthermore feel protected by the party,” he said. “Selfishness, greed, hatred, political infights, confusion and divisions seem to be weakening our party PF on a daily basis and if left unchecked will pose a direct threat to our party ahead of 2021.”

Chongu said what was more worrying was the fact that the PF did not seem to have a direct plan to benefit its cadres, supporters and the lower organs of the party’s structures, including the branches and sections.

“Worse off, we seem to have reached a dead end with ideas on how to improve the welfare of our grassroots mainly the youths,” he said. “Zambia as a country has been blessed with several opportunities which clearly only need those with ideas to turn them into reality that can be used to empower and employ majority of our youths.”

Chongu said it was “laughable” to see that the PF had “developed a tradition of looking at those with the technical know-how and ideas as threats hence sidelining them” while those without ideas had been embraced and looked as loyalists.

He quoted late PF founder and president Michael Sata as saying “ichikalika pansaka musumba wa bwali (There should be a purpose for continuing to stick to something or to wait for it)”.

Chongu added that PF leaders entrusted with key responsibilities in improving the welfare of the youth should “learn to be selfless by sharing opportunities with the grassroots” or risk making the party weak at grassroots level ahead of next year’s general elections.

“As leaders we ought to understand that it’s either we choose to eat in large quantities only few of us at the expense of majority party supporters and be kicked out of power come 2021, or we eat in smaller quantities with majority party supporters and rule for many more years to come,” he said.

“Truthfully speaking, the gap between the party leadership is rapidly widening up at the speed of lightening (sic) posing a direct threat to our party as we approach 2021 which clearly it’s an election year.”

Chongu wondered how the PF was expected to grow and continue dominating the political corridors if it was neglecting its “cadres and party structures when it comes to both business and employment opportunities”.

“Let’s have people in positions that can deliver in the best interest of the party PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and not safeguarding personal interests,” said Chongu. “We have to quickly devise a strategy that will see to it that our cadres and party structures benefit because that’s the only way we can motivate many and make our party attractive. Stop this rot of looking at the young and talented as threats but use their strength to benefit the party PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”