By Golden and Mathews

The Opposition Green Party is against the re-opening of Parliament next month in the course of the escalating cases of Covid-19 in the country saying the move is untimely as it will jeopardize the health of the parliamentarians.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe has indicated that the Fourth Session of the 12th National Assembly, which adjourned sine die on March 18, 2020, will resume its sitting on Tuesday, 9 June 2020.

While debating Bill 10, Parliament adjourned sine die to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

But Party Leader Peter Sinkamba feels it is not possible to achieve social distancing in parliament hence his stance not to re-open parliament.

Meanwhile, Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has maintained that its members of parliament will not u-turn on their position to vote against Bill Number 10 of 2019.

Speaking in an interview with 5Fm News Party Deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa is optimistic that as Parliament resumes it’s sitting next month, bill ten will not be passed into law.

