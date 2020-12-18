SINKAMBA BAIL OUT MUSENGE, KAMPYONGO.

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has paid about 55, 000 kwacha for two ministers who remained in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016.

Mr. Sinkamba has paid 30, 000 for former copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge and a 25, 000 kwacha for former local government minister who is now Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

Asked why he has paid for a sitting minister, Mr. Sinkamba says he decided to partly contribute to Mr. Kampyongo accrued money to serve his reputation the latter has built over time.

He says he doesn’t want to see the name of the Home affairs minister to be among those who want to disrespect the constitution court.

Mr. Sinkamba was speaking on Millennium Radio’s Meal Breakfast show in Lusaka this morning.

He said he has decided to pay for Mr. Musenga because the former minister is financially incapacitated.

He said as brothers keeper he has decided to come to the aid of his few close friends.

Meanwhile Mr. Sinkamba says it is unfair for some former ministers to ask for more time in order to pay back the accrued salaries.

He says it was high time ministers pay back the money for charter to be closed.