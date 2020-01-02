By Lomphande Muzumi

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has demanded that government quickly comes up with a framework on cultivation and exports of marijuana to address the current economic challenges.

Mr Sinkamba tells Phoenix Business News that the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes and exports will be a game changer that will assist the country in reviving the economy.

He notes that government’s struggle to clear off debt such as the euro bond will be a thing of the past.

The Green Party leader observes that even the recent challenge on government to pay 1.5 million Dollars by the African Development Bank, would have been avoided if the country legalized marijuana cultivation 6 years ago.

Cabinet at its 22nd special sitting held on 4th December 2019 gave approval, in principle, to the ministerial technical committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes and is yet to come up with applicable policy guidelines and procedures to ensure the implementation is within the law.

PHOENIX FM NEWS