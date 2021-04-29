GREYFORD MONDE IS RIGHT ON VOTE PATTERN – MWEETWA

LUSAKA – 29/04/21

UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has challenged the PF to disagree with assertions by former Itezhi-tezhi member of Parliament Greyford Monde that the PF got more votes from the Southern Province than some of its perceived traditional strongholds.

Mr Mweetwa says Mr Monde’s position is a reminder to the PF that the people of Southern Province were accommodative of divergence and should not be deprived of the national resource basket by virtual of their political alignment.

Mr.Monde is quoted as having warned Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela to be weary of the contribution of the Southern Province towards the victory of the PF in 2016.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM