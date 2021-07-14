Kamukomena badaala mumutwe oomo, tamuli bakusaanguna kuba mumfulumende” ( grow up man in your head, you are not the first one to be in the government” – HH tells PF Paul Moonga at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

This was after Paul Moonga spoke on top of his voice saying, “Alabwelela nakabili mukuteka Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, elo aba bambi tabakatekepo chalo” (he is coming again to rule Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, while someone here will never rule a country) in reference to the UPND Alliance president as he pointed at HH when all the presidential delegates were having a photo session.

One word for indisciplined Paul Moonga.