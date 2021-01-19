By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

GRZ through its company ZCCM-IH has bought Mopani for K21 in exchange for assuming $1.5 Billion liability and thousands of payroll liability.

Government can’t run government. How will it run copper mines? When we in Luapula dance forward mama forward, we are actually going backwards.

This isn’t an investment into Zambia’s future. It is a desire to return to past that once was. A past that got us into economic problems in the first place. A past of more debt, stagnant economy, and political patronage.

If our current debt is $20B, we’ve just added another $2 Billion and more.

Tefyo bateke calo ifi iyoo.

#pacipanda #LunguNoPlan #madongodongo