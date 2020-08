Elias Munshya writes:

Bakwetu

GRZ should distribute masks to all Zambians, before they begin charging non-mask wearers K750.

This charge is elitist and will disproportionately affect the poorest. The PF government is spending billions on bullets and armoured cars. Just one armoured car can purchase millions of masks for our people.

This isn’t a lack of resources. It is a lack of vision. A government of thieves which sees tragedy as an opportunity to fundraise and victimize the poor.