By Balewa Zyuulu

Government has announced the acquisition of 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mine by state-owned mining investment company Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings -ZCCM-IH-.

Announcing the development at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says the features of this transaction between Glencore, the former parent company of Mopani Copper Mines include the reduction of the loan owed by Mopani to $1.5 billion s from the initial $4.8 billion.

Mr. Musukwa says the loan agreement will be repaid through off-take agreement granted to Glencore international using 10 percent of the production.

And the Minister has assured that the takeover by ZCCM-IH- of the mine will guarantee not only improved production but protect loss of jobs.

Mr. Musukwa says owing to the need for further investment in the mine and the need to complete the projects, there will be a phase two which will see an attraction of a strategic partner to acquire a stake in Mopani.

At the same event, Mine workers’ Union of Zambia –MUZ- President, Joseph Chewe says the takeover will help redeem the mine’s operations.

Last year, Mopani Copper Mines announced its intention to transition its operations to care-and-maintenance status citing the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic along with a weaker copper price for the decision, which it made after a number of meetings with government ministries on April 6, 2020 and with the support of Glencore.

PHOENIX NEWS