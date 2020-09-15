GUARD YOUR NATION AGAINST BA MWANKOLE; THEY ARE HERE TO STEAL, KILL AND DESTROY

They’re indeed ba mwankole whose sole agenda is to destroy Zambia before they leave office.

These Ba mwankoles have extended their long hands of destruction to the Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ) which is now behaving like robbers at midnight.

However, we shall continue registering our displeasure over the management of elections, issuance of NRCs and voters registration process ahead of 2021 general elections which we feel has been hijacked by criminals.

To begin with, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) current leadership is corrupt and being used by the PF to manipulate elections and voters registration process. They’re not saving citizens interest at all but, that of PF leaders who are scared of losing the elections.

The level of violence and abuse of opposition political party leaders and their members get subjected to during these induced elections can be stoped by the ECZ if only they (ECZ) were operating as a professional institution and not a PF organisation.

The arresting of three UPND officials namely, Mr. Mucheleka Patrick,Mr. Mubanga Alias and Mr. Ngwira Samuel in Kasama and slapping them with a trumped up aggravated robbery charge which is none bailable, has just confirmed how ECZ is conniving with PF government to abuse their power. Aggravated robbery for staters, is a charge against a person or people who have intention to steal like Jay Jay and not those protecting our sovereignty against sacred national registration process. Since when is citizens arresting unscrupulous and an impersonator masquerading national registration officer and handing over their fake equipment to police been robbery? Does a thief take a stolen loot to police? Let’s take for example, they are thieves who have stolen from fire engines, 48 houses, ambulances, have they taken the loot to police? No! That is what a thief does, put in their pockets. Aggravated robbery too is stealing too only a thief or thieves use force or threaten to use violence.

Don’t rape our laws please. This is a classic example of Mumbi Phiri being in an unlawful possession of election material when arrested by alert members of the public. The same aggravated robbery case was brought against those gallant members of the public. When a PF cadre Jay Jay Banda broke into a police station with guns, the cadre didn’t even spend half an hour in cells. Police wake up we as citizens read the penal code as well a robber does come with stolen property to police. Don’t be used to cover up crimes being committed in the national registration process. A few days ago, I charged that if ECZ doesn’t come in to provide guidance on these elections, they shall be the biggest source of trouble in Zambia.

We have seen PF cadres and their leaders shedding blood during elections and ECZ has been quiet, when they have powers to discipline criminals who sponsor the violence they know very well.

We have seen the opposition being denied their rights to campaign during elections and ECZ keeps quiet because they are crooks who get paid by PF government.

About the voters registration process, we want to categorically warn all those ECZ officials to stop this criminality of trying to deny some citizens their rights to vote. We are not going to allow this injustice. Allow all eligible citizens to register and vote next year.

Secondly, Zambians we need to unite and demand for the immediate removal of Esau Chulu ECZ chairman as soon as possible. It will be foolish for us citizens to allow him again announce results next year.Let us demand for his resignation. Esau Chulu cannot tell us that there will be free and fair elections next year when he is busy holding dark corner meetings with PF on how to deny Citizens their rights to vote through compromising the voter registration process, issuance of NRCs and aiding rigging. They want to discard the old register and come up with a fake new register which will have majority of criminals they are importing from neighbouring countries.

What ECZ should realize is that, Zambians are alert and they will not allow any one to impose another Mwankole on them like it was in 2016.Next year, Zambians want change because they are suffering due to poor leadership.

We demand that the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the ministry of home affairs should stop playing tricks with voter registration process because they will be dealt with as individuals by the law.

To the opposition, I think you need to unit and write to the government’s of our neighbouring countries like Malawi and Tanzania, to help us in preventing PF government registering foreigners as voters. I believe these two countries have sound mind leaders who can help in stopping their people to register as voters on the Zambian side.

To the people of Zambia, please! let us all participate in safe guarding our nations future. Don’t allow criminals to register foreigners as voters in your area, and wait for the opposition to intervene, whenever you are, do something and save Zambia it is your civic responsibility to protect Zambia.What we should all know is that PF government is not ready to relinquish power next year in a peaceful manner.

As for the arrest of Mr. Mucheleka and company is ploy to stop the Ballymania in Lukashya, the same way Mr. Mwaliteta was arrested to allow criminality. Anyway after election the DPP will come up with a nolle for the most stupid charge ever sort in the criminal Justice system.

Sikaile Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist