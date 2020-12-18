GUARD YOUR VOTER’S CARDS FROM THE CORRUPT, HH URGES VOTERS.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below….

We will deliver the much desired development for all. This was our message to the people along the Great North road particularly Kapiri Mposhi.

We are now moving into rural areas to encourage people to go and get voters cards ahead of the 2021 elections.

And to those with voter’s cards already, we say: Keep them safe, don’t be duped by the corrupt who are attempting to buy your important documents because they have made you or indeed your family members jobless and without any business opportunity.

HH aka Bally