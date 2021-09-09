Guinea 🇬🇳

Message of Colonel Mamady Doumbouya to President Félix-Antoine of DR Congo.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has reacted to the message of the Congolese president Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi condemning the coup and asking him to liberate President Alpha Condé.

“Mr. President, I have followed your message askig us to release Alpha Condé but we will not let this happen. Where were you when Alpha Condé made the population suffer and violated the constitution which required him to serve two terms? Where were you when the Guineans suffered overnight? Look closely at the reaction of the Guineans before asking us to release alpha Condé.

Likewise for you Mr. President, you are a good man with a good heart, but know that the suffering of the people has no friends and respect the constitution and spare the risk of ending up as alpha Condé and the president of Mali. A soldier changes all the time.

I want this message to be shared all over the world to give attention to other African presidents.”

Source: The Politics Info Africa.