Struggling over the military organization and President Condé’s crumpling legality set the scene for Colonel Doumbouya’s coup.

Several years after being sworn into office by judges in vermilion and ermine, President Alpha Condé of Guinea turned the captive of an elite military division that thronged the presidential palace in the minor hours of 5 September.

The extraordinary image which framed his defeat: troopers equipped with assault rifles standing in front of a Condé in half-unbuttoned shirt and vest, instantly after his capture.

He was driven to an unfamiliar destination, squeezed between two soldiers, mobs applauded in the streets of the capital, Conakry, screaming ‘Liberté! Liberté!

Human freedoms worsened steadily during Condé’s next term, with regular oppression of opponents, a growing number of political incarcerations, and often fatal clashes between the security troops and youthful demonstrators.

Last year proved extremely vicious, with scores of protesters shot by the security forces.

As he was re-elected for a second term, he increasingly concentrated on initiating e process for a constitutional referendum in March 2020, to ditch term limits so he could stand for the third period in office.

The referendum, a heavily manipulated event, cleared the way for his predictable triumph in October’s tightly organize a presidential debate, challenged by many opponents.

There is an ongoing shake-up in Guinea as the Mamady administration has promised to root out corruption from the Supreme Court judges.

The new govt had directed all former govt appointees to submit their passports to prevent them from traveling.

Govt vehicles in the hands, as well as their private properties which were acquired during their term in office, were constituted.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Guinea which approved Alpha Conde’s 3rd term have been ordered to return their official cars and properties.

The passport of the president of the court has been confiscated and the owner barred from traveling outside Guinea.

The order came with a picture of the president of the Supreme Court judge and other judges with the former president Alpha Conde!!