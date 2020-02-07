FORMER vice-president Guy Scott on Tuesday asked Vice-President Inonge Wina what inspired her to visit him.

“What inspired you to visit me?” asked Dr Scott after a photo session to which the seemingly unsettled Vice-President Wina, whose security detail asked journalists to leave duo alone, said she had always wanted to visit him.

“In the last two weeks, I told the President [Edgar Lungu] that I want to go visit Guy but I travelled to Livingstone. I have always wanted to visit you. I have been trying but you have not been available,” Vice-President Wina said. “The last time I came here I was told that you were not around. So I have always wanted to visit you.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Kasolo asked Dr Scott, “Where is your security?”

In response, Dr Scott said: “You took away security that time… I haven’t had security since then.”

Dr Scott, who co-founded the Patriotic Front with Michael Sata, served as acting Republican president following Sata’s death in October 2014 until President Lungu’s election in January 2015.