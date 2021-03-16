LET’S TALK ABOUT GUY SCOTT’S STRATEGIES AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS, WITHOUT SATA, OR WAIT FOR ME TOMORROW DURING MY DIRECT TALK, I TELL YOU THAT HE WAS NOTHING BUT A CHOLA-BOY FOR SATA, WITHOUT SATA HE IS A BIG FAILURE

HH thinks Guy Scott has some charm which could have led to Sata winning 2011 general elections, but he is dead wrong, the charm was with Michael Sata.

Sata had the political brains and I will tell you why Sata picked Guy Scott tomorrow. Guy fitted in the plan of Sata, but what plan does HH have apart from picking anyone who is not in good boots with President Edgar Lungu?

HH loses it because anyone who is against Edgar Lungu is a good politician to partner with.

To HH it is not about politics, it’s about bitterness as such he can’t think properly and strategically to appointe a winning team. Edgar Lungu beats HH due to the fact that the former does politics which makes him associate with people that necessary don’t agree with him.

For example, Chris Zumani Zimba was his ferocious critic but Edgar Lungu saw that he has potential to deliver and he appointed him.

