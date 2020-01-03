Gvt demolish illegal structures belonging to PF Cadres on Munali school land

Government has demolished structures built on Munali school land which were built by some Patriotic Front cadres.

The demolition exercise started around 23:00 yesterday.

But some PF Cadres have reacted angrily and have accused Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo of being a champion of the move, because he has no personal benefit.

Lusambo has been quoted in the media before as having said that the structures on Munali school are illegal and will soon face demolishing.

More details later