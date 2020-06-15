The government says the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) will start as soon as all logistics are put in place.

Speaking during an interview with the national broadcaster in the capital, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the government is committed to rolling out the issuance of NRC’s ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

Kampyongo however said the advent of the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19 has impacted negatively on the process to issue the NRC’s, ahead of the forthcoming Voter Registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced that the voter registration exercise will begin on October 18, 2020 and will run for 30 days.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano, said this marks a shift from the 60-day plan which the commission earmarked before the advent of COVID-19.

However, the reduction in the number of days has been condemned by some quarters of society saying the time is too short for the exercise and would result in voter apathy.