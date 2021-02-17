Gwembe District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba has called for patience among residents over explorations on the Crude Oil deposit in Chisanga area under Chipepo’s Chiefdom.

In January last year, Byta FM News broke a story in which villagers there exclusively told the South based radio station that they had spotted a liquid discharge from a mountain in Chisanga area.

Meanwhile, Siakaziba says the exploration process takes long and a team of experts from ZCCM-Investment Holdings is still in the area conducting assessments.

He explains that government will report once the process is concluded.

Siakaziba’s response follows concerns from the civic leadership in Gwembe, expressing disappointment with what he describes as lack of seriousness from government to explore the oil in the area.

Gwembe District Council Chairperson, Paul Chilala tells Byta FM News that government sending a team of experts from ZCCM, no report has been given to the people.

He says people of Gwembe are tired of waiting for a report from government on the discovery of liquid substance suspected to be crude oil.