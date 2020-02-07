By SILUMESI MALUMO

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, has granted an exploration licence to a company to start exploring for oil in Gwembe district in Southern Province, President Edgar Lungu has said.

President Edgar Lungu said the company was currently undertaking a feasibility study in the district.

“Oil exploration is expected to start soon in Gwembe District in Southern Province following the discovery of the resource in the area. My Government, through the Ministry responsible for Mines and Minerals Development, has granted an exploration license to a company to start exploring for oil in the area. The company is currently undertaking a feasibility study,” President Lungu said.

Recently the Daily Nation revealed that the samples which were collected in Gwembe had 4.09 percent of oil.

The samples of crude oil were sent to Copperbelt University were found to contain 40955 ppm translating to 4.09 percent of oil.

Meanwhile the Head of State said due to the challenges faced by in the energy sector, Government would enhance the energy sector by, among other ways, encouraging investment, and diversification to include alternative sources, such as solar and wind.

“Fellow countrymen and women, the above are only a few examples to illustrate the fact that my Government continues to work tremendously hard to achieve sustainable and inclusive development.

With your continued support, together, we shall achieve a lot more, for this generation and for generations to come after us,” President Lungu said. – Daily Nation.