PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed the opening of restaurants cinema, gymnasium, and casinos.

However bars and taverns remain closed until further notice.

President Lungu has also reopened examination classes in schools beginning 1st June 2020.

President Lungu has said all these measures should comply with public health measures.

And President Lungu has called on Zambian scientists to help find local solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Zambia should not always rely on foreign solutions when it has well educated professionals in various fields.

Meanwhile President Lungu announced that Zambia has 14 new cases out of 683 tests done overnight.

