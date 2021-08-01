HA! ANTONIO MWANZA SO, IT WAS A PF PROJECT TO KILL TWO?

When you hear of a major incident occurring and Antonio Mwanza and Ntewewe show up.

Then, you know, PF is involved. Previously before Tayali fell from grace, we could have heard his voice as well.Remember when the PF gassed us, when they burnt our markets and when they killed two people at Police HQs, all these characters came up with accusations and today the rest is history.

Most recently Chisokone market was set ablaze and we heard the usual suspects running to the scene and made all sort of pledges to the marketeers being an election season. Your guess as to who burnt the market is as good as mine.To solve any big crime, the first thing we do is, find the motive.Those that listened to the most publicized PF media Director’s comments would have no problem in noticing what the motive was for the two kills in Kanyama. At the same time PF has shielded the machet and gun fight that took place last week in the presence of PF SG Mwila in Chawama between PF intercity vs Chawama camp.

According to police and intelligence sources three PF are suspected to have been killed during the infight and who knows may those the bodies they later dumped in Kanyama.

Antonio even went on to give a profile of suspects. Uh! All from the PF Secretariat.

Last week on this platform we published a story of PF stockpiling slushers, pick handles, machetes,guns etc. We pleaded with Kakoma Kanganja to close those camps and help protect his own officers who will be deployed in polling stations against an attack aimed at rigging elections for PF. Antonio Mwanza has outlined this in his comments tbank God.

In our other article, we pleaded with Lungu to appoint Antonio Mwanza as inspector General of Police. People thought that was comedy. It was all because, Mwanza is making job of the Police IG very difficult. Today Kanganja has two murders to solve but, to achieve that objective he first needs to prove Antonio Mwanza is a liar. Can Kanganja do that? Your guess is as good as mine. Antonio Mwanza my question is, is it worthy it to kill people in Kanyama just for elections?

PF is desperate to clean it’s image at all cost. If it means killing to achieve that, they will do it without any second thought just like we have consistently warned about that. Even the way systems have been drafted by the so called stakeholders you can tell that PF is involved. When did ECZ ever warn any thing to do with PF violence in an election? Remember how Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chibulo and Obed Bwalya Kasongo were killed. Did we here ECZ and Edgar Chagwa Lungu saying anything? Not at all.

Those that listened to statements by ECZ, Police, PF media Director etc would have established the motive for those kills. Antonio has even given a profile for the suspects. Profiling suspects in murders, requires the involvement of highly trained profilers. But, Antonio did it with easy at PF Secretariat.

Even before investigation, ECZ has already started sounding like the violence was perpetrated against the dead. Where as the two purported PF members were just bystanders.

Police on the other hand, has conveniently nabbed suspects who are not only in UPND regalia but, have confessed to be members of the UPND.Since when has police started reporting preliminary inquiries to the public? Yes, what you are thinking about is true.

The police is telling us that a person has murdered two people. A day later, police go to where it happened and look for suspects and conveniently find them still dressed in UPND regalia, anyway.According to the clue provided by Mwanza, here is what we expect from this investigation:

1. An independent investigation be instituted. I support prosecution led investigation

2. Get fingerprints for those dead two and the suspects.

3. Take the finger prints to the finger print database bureau for analysis.

4. Finger prints will have a match to released prisoners on death row mark my words

5. Tell the nation when those prisoners were released and under whose order if not Edgar Lungu

Just that, this case will be solved. Can this be done, considering that groups that should do a good job have started playing to gallery.

The motive for the killing is to have UPND punished and divert public attention from an illegal contraband brought in by ECZ on chartered planes. He/she who stands to benefit from the two motives is our prime suspect, as simple as that, case closed.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International