By Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka

“The way ZCCM-IH has organized gold mining is contrary to government’s policy on empowering Zambians and also ensuring that mineral resources benefit locals. EAZ cannot support a ZCCM-IH’s venture to open a gold company with shares only at 51%.

We cannot also support outsourcing gold processing in a joint venture with a foreign company. We shall seek to meet ZCCM-IH to ensure that gold is purely for Zambians. We advise technocrats to advise policy makers correctly. It will be pointless to declare gold a strategic asset when it benefits foreigners!

Joint ventures with foreign firms have failed in the mining industry. We therefore advise ZCCM-IH to pause any collaboration until they listen to various stakeholders. EAZ stands ready to help out shape a citizen financed gold mining industry.”

Now, instead of sharing Facebook sex scandal posts, as a concerned and patriotic Zambian citizen, take interest in this story by leaving your views on this post and sharing the post to your wall! We need 1,000,000 likes to send a message to government that gold mining must be by and for Zambians only.